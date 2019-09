Snowden leaked a series of confidential documents to journalists in 2013 while working as an NSA contractor. The information revealed previously unknown details about the state of citizen surveillance in the U.S.

What they're saying:

"The United States’ ability to protect sensitive national security information depends on employees’ and contractors’ compliance... We will not permit individuals to enrich themselves, at the expense of the United States, without complying with their pre-publication review obligations."

— Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

The state of play: Snowden has been on a press parade ahead of his memoir's release. In an interview, Snowden told "CBS This Morning" he would agree to return to the U.S. if he could settle on negotiations for a "fair trial."

Go deeper: Snowden says Biden warned countries not to grant him asylum