National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden told MSNBC's "'The 11th Hour with Brian Williams Monday Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned countries in 2013 there would be "consequences" if they granted him asylum.
"I applied for asylum in 27 different countries around the world. ... every time one of these governments got close to opening their doors, the phone would ring in their foreign ministries and on the other end of the line would be a very senior American official."