Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation to President Trump Thursday night, a day after "March for Trump" protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol building, a senior White House official with direct knowledge of her letter tells Axios.

Why it matters: DeVos is the second Cabinet secretary to exit the administration in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao submitted her resignation this week, effective Monday, Jan. 11.

The WSJ first reported details of DeVos's resignation, which is effective on Friday.

What she's saying: "Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us," DeVos said in her letter.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

"I believe we have a moral obligation to exercise good judgment and model the behavior we hope they would emulate. They must know from us that America is greater than what has transpired yesterday."

"To that end, today I resign from my position, effective Friday, January 8, in support of the oath I took to our Constitution, our people, and our freedom."

Of note: Chao and DeVos are the longest-serving members of the Cabinet based on their respective confirmation dates.

The bottom line: With 13 days left in office, Trump has lost complete control of his party.

