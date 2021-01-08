Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in the White House in August 2020. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation to President Trump Thursday night, a day after "March for Trump" protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol building, a senior White House official with direct knowledge of her letter tells Axios.

Why it matters: DeVos is the second Cabinet secretary to exit the administration in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao submitted her resignation this week, effective Monday, Jan. 11.

What she's saying: "Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us," DeVos said in her letter.

  • “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
  • "I believe we have a moral obligation to exercise good judgment and model the behavior we hope they would emulate. They must know from us that America is greater than what has transpired yesterday."
  • "To that end, today I resign from my position, effective Friday, January 8, in support of the oath I took to our Constitution, our people, and our freedom."

Of note: Chao and DeVos are the longest-serving members of the Cabinet based on their respective confirmation dates.

The bottom line: With 13 days left in office, Trump has lost complete control of his party.

Go deeper: Republicans turn on Trump after mob violence at the Capitol

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigns after Capitol siege

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is resigning in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol building by "March for Trump" protesters, which was egged on by President Trump.

Why it matters: Chao is the first Cabinet secretary to resign and is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow