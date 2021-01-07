Trump administration officials who have resigned since Capitol siege

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stephanie Grisham. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
A number of White House staffers and members of the Trump administration are resigning in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol building by "March for Trump" protesters, which was egged on by President Trump.
Why it matters: With just 13 days left in Trump's term, he has become increasingly isolated and hard to reach. Some of his close confidantes and most loyal aides have chosen to resign rather than defend his rhetoric.
Resignations:
- Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, who previously served as White House press secretary,
- Deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, who said she was "deeply disturbed" by Wednesday's events and called for a peaceful transition of power.
- Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger
- Social secretary Rickie Niceta
- Special envoy to Mick Mulvaney, who previously served as White House chief of staff, told CNBC: "I can’t do it. I can’t stay."
This story is developing and will be updated.