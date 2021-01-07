Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump administration officials who have resigned since Capitol siege

Stephanie Grisham. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A number of White House staffers and members of the Trump administration are resigning in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol building by "March for Trump" protesters, which was egged on by President Trump.

Why it matters: With just 13 days left in Trump's term, he has become increasingly isolated and hard to reach. Some of his close confidantes and most loyal aides have chosen to resign rather than defend his rhetoric.

Resignations:

  • Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham, who previously served as White House press secretary,
  • Deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, who said she was "deeply disturbed" by Wednesday's events and called for a peaceful transition of power.
  • Deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger
  • Social secretary Rickie Niceta
  • Special envoy to Mick Mulvaney, who previously served as White House chief of staff, told CNBC: "I can’t do it. I can’t stay."

This story is developing and will be updated.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tells mob to “go home now” after it stormed U.S. Capitol

President Trump. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video telling demonstrators from the "March for Trump" who invaded the U.S. Capitol to "go home," and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him.

Why it matters: The shocking breach of the Capitol came after Trump encouraged protesters to march on Congress. "I know you're hurt," Trump said, adding baseless claims that the election "was stolen from us," and calling it "a landslide..."

Orion Rummler
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pledges "orderly transition" after Congress certifies Biden's win

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump early Thursday morning vowed an "orderly transition" when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, according to a statement released by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Why it matters: Trump's pledge, the first time he publicly acknowledged he would leave office on Jan. 20, came shortly after Congress certified Biden's victory. It also followed a shocking and chaotic day on Capitol Hill during which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and journalists.

