GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter submits letter of resignation

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) on Tuesday submitted his letter of resignation, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty last month to misusing campaign funds.

The big picture: Hunter, who had been a staunch ally of President Trump in Congress, is alleged to have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal use, including on gas, groceries, lavish dinners and vacations. Hunter changed his "not guilty" plea six months after his wife Margaret Hunter admitted to the charges and agreed to testify against him.

Go deeper: The members of Congress departing in 2020