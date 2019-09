The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement on Sunday night that mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties. St. Johns, Brevard and Volusia counties were due to issue evacuation orders on Monday.

Tolls have been suspended on Florida’s Turnpike and selected toll roads across the state, DeSantis said.

Orlando International Airport was canceling all commercial flights at 2am ET Monday, and Daytona Beach International Airport canceled flights after the final departure on Sunday.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster (R) ordered mandatory evacuations for coastal counties, effective Monday. He also ordered school and state government office closures in coastal counties, his office said in a statement.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tweeted, "Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian."

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the state Transport Department "will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 3," Kemp said, as he urged residents to "stay vigilant and be safe."

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a state of emergency on Sunday for all 100 counties to mobilize state resources and enable state and local governments to seek federal aid, he said in a statement.