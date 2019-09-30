Trump accuses Adam Schiff of treason, suggests arrest

President Trump falsely accused House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of treason and suggested he be arrested in a Monday tweet.

"Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?"

The big picture: Trump's suggestion of Schiff's arrest came just hours after he first declared that he wanted Schiff investigated for treason and quoted a pastor who said that there would be a "civil war like fracture" in the United States if he is impeached.

Go deeper: Misleading Trump tweet claims Ukraine whistleblower complaint "not holding up"