The big picture: Trump faced significant skepticism from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton and several lawmakers about whether his last peace deal with the Taliban was strong enough for the U.S. to sign.

Flashback: Trump said peace talks with the Taliban were "dead" in September after the group claimed responsibility for a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

He called off a secret meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David after the bombing.

Go deeper: Trump: I called off secret meeting with Taliban in U.S. over Kabul blast