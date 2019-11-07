Donald Trump Jr. defends sharing whistleblower's alleged identity

Donald Trump Jr. defended publicly sharing the Ukraine whistleblower's alleged identity on ABC's "The View" Thursday, and said Joe Biden "doesn't know what state he's in" when a host commented on how President Trump views Biden as a leading 2020 competitor.

Why it matters: The president has said the whistleblower's identity "must" be determined after details of the complaint have been examined in an impeachment inquiry against Trump. House impeachment committee members have accused Trump of withholding military aid to Ukraine to pressure its government to investigate the Bidens.