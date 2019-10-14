Trump: "We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity"

Democrat’s game was foiled when we caught Schiff fraudulently making up my Ukraine conversation, when I released the exact conversation Transcript, and when Ukrainian President and the Foreign Minister said there was NO PRESSURE, very normal talk! A total Impeachment Scam!

Why it matters: House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said that the committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine may not need testimony from the whistleblower, which could unnecessarily expose their identity and threaten their safety.

The White House released a rough transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What they're saying: "Our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected. Indeed, now there’s more than one whistleblower, that they are protected,” Schiff said.

When Trump similarly told reporters last month that "we're trying to find out" the identity of the whistleblower, their attorney Andrew Bakaj tweeted that his client is "entitled to anonymity. Law and policy support this and the individual is not to be retaliated against. Doing so is a violation of federal law."

Go deeper: Congress to return from recess to week of revealing Ukraine testimony