Twitter temporarily bars Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting over coronavirus misinformation

Twitter temporarily prevented Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting and retweeting on Tuesday after the president's son shared coronavirus-related misinformation.

Why it matters: The 12-hour hold — set off by a video touting hydroxychloroquine — is one of the toughest moves yet against a member of the Trump inner circle by the social media platform.

Republican strategist Andrew Surabian, who first shared the news, called the decision "open election interference."

The message from Twitter shared by Surabian shows that Trump Jr. can still browse Twitter and access his direct messages but cannot tweet, retweet, follow or like anything for 12 hours. His timeline remains publicly accessible.

The big picture: President Trump also shared a video baselessly promoting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure that had previously been removed from Facebook, per the Washington Post.