Twitter temporarily bars Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting over coronavirus misinformation

Twitter temporarily prevented Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting and retweeting on Tuesday after the president's son shared coronavirus-related misinformation.

Why it matters: The 12-hour hold — set off by a video touting hydroxychloroquine — is one of the toughest moves yet against a member of the Trump inner circle by the social media platform.

  • Republican strategist Andrew Surabian, who first shared the news, called the decision "open election interference."
  • The message from Twitter shared by Surabian shows that Trump Jr. can still browse Twitter and access his direct messages but cannot tweet, retweet, follow or like anything for 12 hours. His timeline remains publicly accessible.

The big picture: President Trump also shared a video baselessly promoting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure that had previously been removed from Facebook, per the Washington Post.

  • The FDA ended the drug's emergency use authorization for coronavirus last month.
  • While the president's retweet was removed, no further action was apparently taken against his account.

The money case for offshore wind

Rapidly falling offshore wind power prices in key European markets could also bode well for the emerging U.S. sector, according to findings from a peer-reviewed study in Nature Energy.

Why it matters: This is a turning point in the economics of offshore wind — a potentially massive source of carbon-free power.

America's two coronavirus realities

The coronavirus-driven recession is creating two parallel economic realities and they are growing further apart by the day.

What's happening: Many people with financial assets and white-collar jobs have actually benefited from the economic downturn, while the rest of the country is doing its best to stay afloat.

China's consulates do a lot more than spy

Every country spies. And many countries — including the U.S. — use their diplomatic outposts to do it. But for years, China has used its embassies and consulates to do far more than that.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's recent hardline stance against China's illicit consular activities is a public acknowledgment of real problems, but it comes at a time when U.S.-China relations are already dangerously tense.

