The House committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine have scheduled closed-door depositions for David Holmes, an official working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and Mark Sandy, an official working in the Office of Management and Budget, later this week, according to a schedule distributed to committee staff and reviewed by Axios.
Why it matters: The depositions signal that the fact-finding phase of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry is still not over, despite the first public impeachment hearings kicking off on Wednesday.
- A spokesperson for the House Intelligence Committee declined to comment.
- The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Holmes, the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, is scheduled to appear on Friday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.
- Holmes worked at the embassy under former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who is scheduled to testify publicly in the impeachment hearings on Friday.
- He now works at the embassy with Yovanovitch's successor, Bill Taylor, who is set to testify Wednesday.
Sandy, the director of national security programs at OMB, was initially scheduled to appear before the committees on Friday, Nov. 8; however, he was a no-show. He is now listed as appearing on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
- It was not immediately clear as of Wednesday morning why Sandy was put back on the schedule.
Worth noting: It isn't clear whether Holmes and Sandy have agreed to testify before the committees. The schedule solely reflects that House investigators have requested their appearance.
