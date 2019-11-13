The House committees investigating President Trump and Ukraine have scheduled closed-door depositions for David Holmes, an official working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and Mark Sandy, an official working in the Office of Management and Budget, later this week, according to a schedule distributed to committee staff and reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: The depositions signal that the fact-finding phase of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry is still not over, despite the first public impeachment hearings kicking off on Wednesday.