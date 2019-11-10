Top Trump border officials defend calling immigration at Mexico border an "invasion"

In interviews with "Axios on HBO," two top immigration officials echoed claims from President Trump that immigration at the Mexican border is an "invasion."
The big picture: Trump received pushback for using the term, with critics saying it demonizes immigrants and sounds too reminiscent of war. Acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan and acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli told "Axios on HBO" that it was a justified way to represent the situation at the southern border.
What they're saying:
- Cuccinelli to "Axios on HBO": "I think that when a large number of people attempt to overwhelm your system, that is an invasion, and that is what has happened. Our system is not designed for the kind of numbers we're seeing. Are there rapists and criminals in here? You bet there are."
- Morgan to "Axios on HBO": "What would you call 1 million people in 12 months — 1 million people that attempted to illegally enter this country? What would you call it?"
Morgan further claimed that "invasion" is a worthy term for "a crisis problem," adding, "I don't think the issue is to quibble over what terminology or adjective."
