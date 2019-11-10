Top Trump border officials defend calling immigration at Mexico border an "invasion"

In interviews with "Axios on HBO," two top immigration officials echoed claims from President Trump that immigration at the Mexican border is an "invasion."

The big picture: Trump received pushback for using the term, with critics saying it demonizes immigrants and sounds too reminiscent of war. Acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan and acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli told "Axios on HBO" that it was a justified way to represent the situation at the southern border.