Bernie Sanders calls for breaking up ICE and CBP in new immigration plan

Why it matters: The plan positions Sanders further to the left on immigration than most, if not all, of his competitors seeking the Democratic nomination.

Details: Sanders' plan would significantly restructure the Department of Homeland Security — which he claims "suffers from wasteful spending, bureaucratic bloat, and no clearly defined mission" — in part by distributing ICE's border enforcement and deportation responsibilities to the Department of Justice.

Naturalization and citizenship services would go to the State Department, while the Treasury Department would assume the customs authority of CBP.

Sanders calls for a legislative pathway to citizenship for America's 11 million undocumented immigrants and for border crossings to be decriminalized.

Sanders' plan would also seek to expand the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, and use "every executive tool available to remove barriers to legal permanent residence and naturalization" for participants.

Read the full plan.

Go deeper: Bernie Sanders on the issues, in under 500 words