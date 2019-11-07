Bernie Sanders calls for breaking up ICE and CBP in new immigration plan

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling for the breakup of Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) in a new immigration plan out Thursday.
"Critics from across the political spectrum have documented the dysfunction and unaccountability of DHS, and President Trump has turned Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into a renegade detention and deportation force. Immigration is not a threat to national security. It is long past time we break up the Department of Homeland Security and refocus its mission on keeping our country safe and responding effectively to emergencies."— Bernie Sanders