The push for a domestic mineral supply chain in the U.S.

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

The White House announced new moves Tuesday morning aimed at bolstering U.S. development and processing of key minerals used in electric cars and other energy applications.

Why it matters: Demand for materials like lithium, cobalt, rare earth minerals and more is slated to soar in coming years and decades, and the U.S. is dependent on China and other nations for raw materials.

Driving the news: The White House is touting a mix of new federal aid and private sector efforts, including...

  • The Defense Department is providing MP Materials $35 million to process rare earth elements from its mining site in Mountain Pass, California. The company will announce a $700 million investment in its magnet supply chain, a White House summary states.
  • Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables plans to break ground on a demonstration project in Imperial County, California, to test sustainable lithium extraction from geothermal brine. The region includes the Salton Sea, where California Gov. Gavin Newsom hopes to enable lithium development.
  • Federal agencies are also taking steps to emphasize critical minerals more broadly, such as Defense, Energy and State Department coordination on stockpiling.

Yes, but: "Even as he works to boost U.S. minerals production, the president has blocked several proposed U.S. mines," Reuters reports.

Go deeper: Gas pipelines get more federal emissions scrutiny

Go deeper

Emma Hurt
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery murderers found guilty of federal hate crimes

Beverly Green, with the Transformative Justice Coalition, holds a sign demanding justice for Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Oct. 18, 2020. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A jury on Tuesday found the three white men sentenced to life for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of federal hate crimes.

Driving the news: Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, and their former neighbor William Bryan, chased Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and killed him while he was running in a neighborhood just out Brunswick, Ga., nearly two years ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
12 mins ago - World

U.S. official says a Russian invasion of Ukraine has started

A military vehicle driving near the city of Shchastia on Feb. 22 with a smoke rises from a fire at a power plant. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. considers Russia sending troops into eastern Ukraine the start of "an invasion," a White House official said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

Why it matters: U.S. officials denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent and send Russian troops for "peace keeping" operations in the regions Monday but did not initially call the deployment an invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine

From left: European Council President Charles Michel, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Western countries are announcing sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and send in Russian troops on a "peacekeeping" mission.

The latest: The U.K. is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow