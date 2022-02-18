Skip to main content
Gas pipelines get more federal emissions scrutiny

Ben Geman
LNG Gas pipe
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) station in on the Isle of Grain near Rochester, U.K., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal officials are revising their process for considering proposed natural gas pipelines by giving new weight to their climate effects.

Catch up fast: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued two new policies Thursday.

  • One addresses emissions from pipelines and LNG projects.
  • The other is about how they evaluate pipeline economic and environmental benefits and harms more broadly, including effects on disadvantaged communities.
  • FERC voted 3-2 on the plans, with GOP members in opposition.

What we're watching: Whether the efforts will have tangible effects on project decisions and the bureaucratic pace.

What they're saying: Chairman Richard Glick said the measures will improve the "legal durability" of FERC decisions and ensure evaluations reflect a broader range of stakeholder interests.

  • But GOP commissioner Mark Christie attacked the changes and called them unfair to developers with projects under review.
  • "Changing the rules in the middle of the game violates any serious principle of due process, regulatory certainty, and just basic fairness," he said.

