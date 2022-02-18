Gas pipelines get more federal emissions scrutiny

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Federal officials are revising their process for considering proposed natural gas pipelines by giving new weight to their climate effects.

Catch up fast: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued two new policies Thursday.

One addresses emissions from pipelines and LNG projects.

The other is about how they evaluate pipeline economic and environmental benefits and harms more broadly, including effects on disadvantaged communities.

FERC voted 3-2 on the plans, with GOP members in opposition.

What we're watching: Whether the efforts will have tangible effects on project decisions and the bureaucratic pace.

What they're saying: Chairman Richard Glick said the measures will improve the "legal durability" of FERC decisions and ensure evaluations reflect a broader range of stakeholder interests.

But GOP commissioner Mark Christie attacked the changes and called them unfair to developers with projects under review.

"Changing the rules in the middle of the game violates any serious principle of due process, regulatory certainty, and just basic fairness," he said.

