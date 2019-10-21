Department of Justice officials wouldn't have met with Rudy Giuliani about a fraud case had they known that federal prosecutors were investigating two of his business associates, a DOJ official told the New York Times Sunday.

Why it matters: The highly unusual statement by DOJ spokesman Peter Carr to the NYT clearly distances the department from President Trump's personal lawyer Giuliani, whose associates Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman have been indicted in New York on campaign finance charges.