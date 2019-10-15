Former Rep. Pete Sessions subpoenaed in Giuliani criminal investigation

Former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) has been subpoenaed for documents related to federal prosecutors' investigation into Rudy Giuliani's business dealings with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Context: Two of Giuliani's business associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were indicted last week for allegedly funneling foreign money into Republican campaigns. According to the indictment, the two men in the spring of 2018 "committed to raise $20,000 or more for a then-sitting U.S. congressman," believed to be Sessions.