Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The Justice Department has cleared Uber’s acquisition of food delivery company Postmates, according to a source familiar with the deal.
Why it matters: The DOJ was scrutinizing the $2.65 billion all-stock deal over antitrust concerns as the food delivery sector undergoes consolidation.
- The antitrust division requested more information about the merger earlier this fall.
Flashback: Uber moved to acquire Postmates this summer after talks with GrubHub fell through.
- Instead, European food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway agreed to buy GrubHub.