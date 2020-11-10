Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Justice Department OKs Uber-Postmates deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Justice Department has cleared Uber’s acquisition of food delivery company Postmates, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Why it matters: The DOJ was scrutinizing the $2.65 billion all-stock deal over antitrust concerns as the food delivery sector undergoes consolidation.

  • The antitrust division requested more information about the merger earlier this fall.

Flashback: Uber moved to acquire Postmates this summer after talks with GrubHub fell through.

  • Instead, European food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway agreed to buy GrubHub.

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly treatment.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NYT: DOJ official steps down over Barr's voter fraud investigation memo

Attorney General Bill Barr in St. Louis, Missouri, in October. Photo: Jeff Roberson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Pilger, a Department of Justice official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, stepped down from his role on Monday after Attorney General Bill Barr authorized U.S. attorneys to probe alleged voter fraud, the New York Times reports.

Details: "Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications … I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch," said Pilger in an email to colleagues, per the NYT.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition threatens legal action on GSA decision

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Joe Biden's transition team is warning that it may take "legal action" if the General Services Administration fails to make an official determination that Biden has won the election.

Driving the news: GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has not made the declaration — a so-called "ascertainment" — that would allow officials from Biden’s agency review teams access to the information they need in order to get to work.

