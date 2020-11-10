The Justice Department has cleared Uber’s acquisition of food delivery company Postmates, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Why it matters: The DOJ was scrutinizing the $2.65 billion all-stock deal over antitrust concerns as the food delivery sector undergoes consolidation.

The antitrust division requested more information about the merger earlier this fall.

Flashback: Uber moved to acquire Postmates this summer after talks with GrubHub fell through.