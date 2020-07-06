1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uber has agreed to acquire food delivery company Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: This is the latest merger for the food delivery space as the sector undergoes an ongoing market consolidation.

The big picture: The Uber-Postmates tie-up would still put the combined businesses' market share behind DoorDash, which has about 45% of the U.S. food delivery market, according to credit card spending tracking companies.

  • Postmates has raised just over $900 million in total funding, and was last valued at $2.4 billion post-money.
  • This deal also showcases Postmates' prowess in the Los Angeles and Miami markets, where the company has strong market share.

Between the lines: It's not surprising to see Postmates get acquired. Though it paused its IPO ambitions last year, the company was recently rumored to resume plans to go public and was also looking to raise new funding, as Axios reported.

  • Uber has also been drastically reshaping its business since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Its ride-share business has significantly suffered, dropping by as much as 70% in April, and it recently offloaded its scooter and bike rental unit. However, its food delivery arm has seen a surge as restaurants turned to delivery to remain afloat.
  • The pandemic has also made ride-hailing and delivery more costly for the companies across these industries as they've had to provide more resources to drivers, including paid sick leave and cleaning supplies.

What's next: Both Postmates and Uber have opposed a newly effective California labor law that could force the companies to reclassify their drivers from independent contractors to employees. The companies are backing a state ballot measure to change the law in the coming November elections.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Analysts expect soaring stock market despite slashed earnings forecasts

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite cutting expectations for companies' earnings by the most in history and revenue by the most since 2009, Wall Street analysts are getting increasingly bullish on the overall direction of the U.S. stock market.

What's happening: Equity analysts are expecting earnings in the second quarter to fall by 43.8% — the most since 2008's fourth quarter 69.1% decline.

Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

Jennifer A. Kingson
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The impending retail apocalypse

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Because of the coronavirus and people's buying habits moving online, retail stores are closing everywhere — often for good.

Why it matters: Malls are going belly up. Familiar names like J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy. Increasingly, Americans' shopping choices will boil down to a handful of internet Everything Stores and survival-of-the-fittest national chains.

