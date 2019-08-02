The consolidation of food delivery apps begins with Doordash’s Caviar acquisition

It was only a matter of time before one of the food delivery companies bought another. And yesterday, DoorDash announced it agreed to buy Caviar from Square for a whopping $410 million in cash and stock. It paid just over $44 million for it in 2014.

Why it matters: Square was trying to sell the food delivery company at least as far back as late 2015, as Bloomberg reported shortly after, and a number of companies like Uber, GrubHub and Yelp passed on it. At the time, Square was suggesting a price tag of about $100 million, which companies balked at.