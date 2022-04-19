The Justice Department said Tuesday it will appeal a court ruling from Monday which struck down the federal mask mandate for travelers if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concludes the order is still necessary.

Why it matters: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), as well as a number of airlines and travel companies, have lifted mask requirements since the federal judge's ruling. Some public health experts worry it's too soon, especially as Omicron subvariants continue to spread across the U.S.

What they're saying: "The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision," DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a statement.