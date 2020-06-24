1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Details: The convention will be moved from Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center to more appropriately fit the smaller crowd sizes.

  • "Specifics regarding delegation representation on the convention floor will be provided after public health officials complete their assessment of the trajectory and impact of the coronavirus pandemic and determine how many people can safely gather in person later this summer," the DNC said in a statement.
  • Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-La.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, will serve as permanent chair of the convention.

Between the lines: At a Biden fundraiser on Tuesday, former President Obama alluded to the need to adapt to a new world of campaigning in the coronavirus era: “Unlike our current president we recognize that we have a public health crisis going on. It means that we have to show restraint and how we structure campaigns has to be different and take that into account."

What they're saying:

“Leadership means being able to adapt to any situation. That’s exactly what we’ve done with our convention. Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people. I couldn’t be prouder of the way our team has organized and mobilized to get out the vote and ensure a successful convention anchored in Wisconsin, and I’m grateful for the extraordinary leadership of our partners in the city of Milwaukee. Donald Trump’s days in the Oval Office are numbered.”
— DNC chair Tom Perez

The other side: While the DNC has prioritized public health, President Trump is hoping to accept his party's nomination in front of a raucous crowd at the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville.

  • The RNC moved most of its business out of North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper placed limitations on planned crowd sizes and convention processes.
  • The Trump campaign was hoping to use last week's underwhelming Tulsa rally as a trial run for massive crowds at RNC events in August.

Most Jacksonville voters oppose moving Republican convention to city

A majority of Jacksonville, Fla., voters do not support the GOP's move to hold the main portions of its national convention in their city this summer, per a University of North Florida poll released Wednesday.

By the numbers: 58% of voters oppose the move, while 42% support it. 71% of respondents expressed concerns about the event helping to spread coronavirus, while 61% indicated they worried the convention could bring "protests and social unrest."

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 9,330,883 — Total deaths: 479,496 — Total recoveries — 4,684,213Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 2,369,806 — Total deaths: 121,846 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. States: N.C. governor issues statewide order to wear face coverings — N.Y., N.J. and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots.
  4. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  5. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  6. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
