Disney's stock up slightly after mixed earnings

Mickey Mouse rides in a parade at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Disney's stock whipsawed Tuesday after the entertainment giant reported that it beat Wall Street expectations on revenue, but missed on earnings. Its stock was slightly higher at market-close than market-open.

Why it matters: Analysts didn't expect this quarter to be impacted by the coronavirus as heavily as they expect next quarter to be. Still, Disney says operating income from its parks division was down 58% from this time last year.

By the numbers via CNBC:

  • Earnings per share (EPS): 60 cents, ex-items vs. 89 cents based on Refinitiv consensus estimates
  • Revenue: $18.01 billion vs. $17.80 billion based on Refinitiv consensus estimates

Details: The company says that in total it lost approximately $1 billion, primarily due to revenue deficits that are attributable to the pandemic.

  • Disney's parks and resorts sector, its largest business, saw a 10% decrease in revenue from the previous quarter. On an earnings call, executives said that it planned to open its Shanghai park on May 11th, taking a phased approach.
  • Disney's studios division only dropped by 8% in revenue, given most theaters remained open until late March.
  • Disney's media networks division saw revenues increase 7% due to the strength of its broadcast network ABC. Its cable networks, which includes ESPN, grew slightly, but the company still cited heavy impacts of a loss of advertising revenue on the division.
  • Disney's direct-to-consumer international streaming businesses was a bright spot in the company's earnings, up to over $4 billion from more than $1 billion this time last year. Disney said its streaming division, which includes ESPN+, was impacted by a lack of live sports.

Be smart: It makes sense that Disney's revenues weren't heavily impacted over the past quarter, as its business was only exposed to the pandemic for a few weeks in the quarter in late March.

  • Analysts expect next quarter to be much more brutal.

The big picture: This is the first earnings report for newly instated CEO Bob Chapek. Disney's longtime CEO Bob Iger stepped down in late February, but still remains with the company as executive chairman.

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Arrow25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,646,206 — Total deaths: 255,486 — Total recoveries — 1,187,783Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,199,238 — Total deaths: 70,646 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. Trump administration: Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: Texas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this weekNew York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  6. Business: Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

What to know about contact tracing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

First it was testing and PPE, then ventilators: The next big coronavirus hurdle for the U.S. is contact tracing.

Why it matters: This is a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

What to know about contact tracing