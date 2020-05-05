4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Disney's day of earnings reckoning leaves Wall Street anxious

Mickey Mouse rides in a parade at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Wall Street is anxiously awaiting Disney earnings at market close today, after several analysts have already begun to downgrade the stock due to its unique exposure to the coronavirus epidemic.

Why it matters: Roughly half of Disney's revenue is directly tied to industries that have been shut down, like parks and resorts, advertising and film.

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Disney's damage control so far:

  • Furloughed 100,000 employees
  • Freed up roughly $13 billion in credit
  • Pushed blockbuster movies like Mulan off the release schedule while theaters are mostly closed and delayed production

Yes, but: The one bright spot for Disney throughout the pandemic has been Disney+, which Disney says has surpassed 50 million subscribers.

What to expect: Moody's SVP Neil Begley says that he expects Disney to take a hit in Q1, but that "the dramatic impact that's coming is really in Q2."

  • "We're anticipating that this will be a rough couple of quarters for the company."

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

A step back for commercializing space

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

