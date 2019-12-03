Disney remains box office champion of animated films with Frozen 2

After a record-breaking holiday weekend box office haul with Frozen 2, Disney is poised to win the box office yet again this year, and with it, remain the box office champion of animated films.
Why it matters: Rival streaming chiefs have talked openly about expanding their animation studios to compete with Disney, or to help lure families to their services.
- "Next year, we'll be getting a really strong animation slate so we're investing heavily there," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said recently at a New York Times Dealbook conference.
The big picture: Disney brought in more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales from its animated movies so far in 2019, per CNBC.
- Next is Sony with $1.2 billion.
- All other studios have brought in less than $200 million.
What's next: Analysts predict that the streaming war, and the content arms race it created, will spur investment in animated content.
