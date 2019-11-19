Disney+ accounts hacked, likely due to password reuse

Hacked Disney+ accounts showed up for sale on dark web criminal markets almost immediately after Disney's new streaming service went live, reported ZDNet.
The big picture: The hijacking of account credentials no doubt came as a shock to the affected users, who suddenly found their passwords changed and their accounts inaccessible. But it's a commonplace occurrence in a world where many users reuse passwords from one service to another.
Details:
- Accounts on Netflix, Hulu and other services are also widely on sale.
- Users typically lose control of their accounts either because they've reused passwords from other sites that have been compromised, or they chose extremely common passwords that hackers could guess.
- Hackers use automated systems to try usernames, email addresses and passwords taken from sites breached days, months or years in the past on new sites.
- Some users have claimed to have unique passwords stolen — which, if accurate, could mean those account login details were stolen using malware. However, that's rarely the norm for this kind of theft.
The bottom line: Disney+ accounts are now said to be on sale for between $3 and $11 dollars. When the next big streaming service launches, expect access to that site's accounts to go on sale as well.
