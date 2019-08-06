Disney finally unveils Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu bundle for $12.99 monthly

Driving the news: The update came as Disney executives walked investors through the high-level results of its third quarter earnings, which missed investor expectations.

The company's massive success at the box office last quarter wasn't enough to save the entertainment giant from an earnings and revenue loss. The entertainment giant's stock price fell roughly 5% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Be smart: It was the first full quarter that Disney reported earnings after acquiring much of 21st Century Fox in March.

The big picture: Investors had high hopes for Disney ahead of earnings, with many expecting the company to report high top-line growth in response to major successes at the box office and high attendance at its domestic theme parks over Memorial Day weekend.

Yes, but: Operating costs were high and cut into the company's profit margins. This was largely a result of investments Disney made in its new streaming products and paying down its 21st Century Fox acquisition.

Our thought bubble: Tuesday's report sent a message to investors that if Disney's bet on streaming doesn't pan out, its traditional businesses may not be enough to protect the company from long-term industry changes.

What's next: Executives said they expect operating losses to continue to widen next quarter due to more investments in its streaming products.