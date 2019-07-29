Disney smashes box office records with more blockbusters to come
Disney's 2019 movie run has broken the all-time annual global box office record just 7 months into the year. And with more big-budget blockbusters still to come this year, and already in possession of more than a third of the world's total box office receipts, the company seems unstoppable.
What's happening: Disney's acquisitions of LucasFilm and Marvel have delivered huge wins for the company, but it's been the ability to produce live-action remakes from its own catalogue that has set the table over the last decade.
"The Lion King" is the latest Disney release to become the No. 1 film in the world, and it held onto the crown this weekend, having generated nearly $1 billion worldwide in just 2 weeks.
The company has made $7 billion at the box office from the remakes since the release of "Alice in Wonderland" in March 2010, per CNBC.
What's next: Disney is releasing a sequel to “Maleficent” in October and a live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp" in November. The company has also announced a live-action remake of “Mulan” in 2020.
Of note: Disney broke its own box office record this year, which it set in 2016 when the studio recorded the first ever $3 billion domestic box office haul and brought in a total of $7.61 billion worldwide.
Its 36.7% share of total box office receipts so far this year is far and away the highest ever for a studio. The previous record, also held by Disney, was almost 10 percentage points lower, according to data from Nash Information Services.