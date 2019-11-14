Data: Investing.com. Chart: Axios Visuals

Disney was the best performing stock on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Wednesday, jumping 7.3% after reporting 10 million subscribers had signed up for its Disney+ streaming platform on opening day.

Why it matters: The stock rose to an all-time high and had its biggest single-session gain since April on a day when the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were little moved.