Yes, but: The number is also notable, considering the service launched with a few hiccups. Early reports on Tuesday suggested the technology for Disney+ began crashing on launch day.

The big picture: Analysts anticipated strong consumer interest prior to the launch of the new service.

Polling suggests that consumers were interested in the service at launch because of the access to Disney's movie catalog, as well as its new show, The Mandalorian.

Our thought bubble: Disney threw a ton of marketing dollars behind its launch. What will be telling is if it can continue to grow sign-ups over time as other rival streaming services launch with new programming.

What's next: Moving forward, Disney says it doesn't plan to release Disney+ subscriber data outside of the company's quarterly earnings calls.

