Discovery shareholders on Friday voted to approve a merger with WarnerMedia, the last major hurdle the companies had to cross before officially combining in mid-April.

Why it matters: The merger will give both media giants the scale needed to better compete in streaming.

The two media giants have already been granted regulatory approval to merge in the U.S. and Europe.

The results of the vote were never in doubt. Discovery's two biggest shareholders John Malone and Advance/Newhouse had both given their blessing for the deal. Together they control around 44% voting stake.

The big picture: The highly anticipated merger has been clouded by recent drama at CNN, the global news company owned by WarnerMedia.

Last week, Discovery named late-night producer and news vet Chris Licht as head of CNN Worldwide, following the abrupt and dramatic resignation of CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

Ahead of the shareholder vote Friday morning, CNN announced that its new streaming service CNN+ will launch March 29. Sources tell Axios that Discovery plans to rein in CNN’s spending on CNN+ after the merger.

So far, only Licht and Gunnar Wiedenfels, a longtime Discovery executive who will serve as chief financial officer of the combined operation, have been assigned leadership roles for the new, combined company.

Discovery is expected to announce more leadership roles at the beginning of April.

What’s next: Discovery will need to raise around $30 billion from the debt markets, and AT&T will need to issue around 2 billion shares of stock before it can begin trading on the Nasdaq.