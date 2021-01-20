Sign up for our daily briefing

The age of digital nomads

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Work-wherever is now mature enough that startups are popping up to serve the digital nomads — those who are hopping around from city to city or country to country as they telework.

What's happening: Leases are getting shorter and countries are experimenting with remote work visas as the pandemic upends the way we live.

In the real estate space, there's "fresh demand for furnished housing on a short-term basis, a fast-growing niche that many property startups and their venture-capital backers are rushing to fill," Konrad Putzier writes for the Wall Street Journal.

  • Landing, which operates a network of furnished apartments available for short-term leases across the U.S., launched in 2019 and expanded to 75 cities last year.
  • Sonder and Airbnb are both reporting an uptick in long-term stays of 14 days or more.

For nomads itching to go even farther, countries like Bermuda and Estonia are offering remote work visas.

What to watch: Our tax laws are based around working from one place. The fact that many workers flitted from city to city in 2020 could make filing a big mess this year.

Go deeper: Work-from-home is turning into work-from-anywhere

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

New survey shows companies are open to moving to cheaper locales

The Phoenix office tower in Houston, Texas. The Lone Star State was the top stated destination for executives considering moving their operations. Photo: Loren Elliott/Getty Images

A survey of C-suite executives found more than a quarter are considering moving their operations to another state or country.

Why it matters: The forced march to remote work during the pandemic has shaken loose the bonds that tie large businesses to their home territory — and that could be bad news for high-cost cities and states.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump leaves White House for the final time

President Trump took off on Marine One at 8:17 a.m on Wednesday morning, departing the White House for the last time, en route to Florida.

The big picture: Trump's final hours will be marked by snubbing his successor and granting pardons to many of his allies who have been swept up in corruption scandals.

Axios
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inauguration Day dashboard

Screenshot: Fox News

President Trump has left the White House en route to a farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base, kicking off the day that will culminate with President-elect Joe Biden taking office.

What's next: The inaugural celebration for young Americans is being livestreamed, starting at 10am.

