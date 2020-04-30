Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday calling on him to not recall sessions in the chamber amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: McConnell said Monday that the Senate will reconvene on May 4 as it begins to consider the next coronavirus stimulus package. But Feinstein, who at 86 is the oldest member of the Senate, asked him to allow the chamber to continue working remotely "in the interest of public health and sending the right message to the nation."

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive for COVID-19 before the Senate recessed in late March.

"Since then, at least eight Capitol Police officers and 11 workers with the Architect of the Capitol have tested positive," Feinstein noted in her letter. "Clearly the coronavirus is present at the Capitol."

"Bringing 100 Senators from around the country, including many coronavirus hotspots, along with many more staff, credentialed press, and others, to this environment risks all of us. It also sends the wrong message to the American people, most of whom are being asked or directed to stay at home."

— Excerpt from Feinstein's letter