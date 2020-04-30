1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dianne Feinstein urges McConnell not to recall Senate during pandemic

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Capitol Hill in December. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday calling on him to not recall sessions in the chamber amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: McConnell said Monday that the Senate will reconvene on May 4 as it begins to consider the next coronavirus stimulus package. But Feinstein, who at 86 is the oldest member of the Senate, asked him to allow the chamber to continue working remotely "in the interest of public health and sending the right message to the nation."

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tested positive for COVID-19 before the Senate recessed in late March.
  • "Since then, at least eight Capitol Police officers and 11 workers with the Architect of the Capitol have tested positive," Feinstein noted in her letter. "Clearly the coronavirus is present at the Capitol."
"Bringing 100 Senators from around the country, including many coronavirus hotspots, along with many more staff, credentialed press, and others, to this environment risks all of us. It also sends the wrong message to the American people, most of whom are being asked or directed to stay at home."
— Excerpt from Feinstein's letter

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon

Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 60,800 Americans and infected over 1 million others in less than three months since the first known death was reported in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR. More than 120,000 Americans have recovered from the virus and over 6 million tests have been conducted in the U.S. as of Wednesday evening.

