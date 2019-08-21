More than 1 in 10 American adults had diagnosed diabetes in 2018, and of those, 13.2% didn't take their medication as prescribed in order to reduce their prescription drug costs and 24.4% asked their doctor for a cheaper drug, according to a new brief from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: We've all heard how insulin is increasingly unaffordable. Here are the statistical consequences, which translate into very real health consequences for patients who aren't taking their medicine.

