The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that U.S. organizations at all levels could face cyber threats stemming from "the potential for the Russian government to consider escalating its destabilizing actions" beyond Ukraine.

Driving the news: As part of what it's calling, "Shields Up," the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is encouraging businesses, agencies and other organizations to make sure their "most critical digital assets" are protected.

"We have no information to suggest a specific credible cyber threat against the U.S. homeland, but it is our responsibility to be prepared," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted on Tuesday.

Details: CISA Director Jen Easterly said the "Shields Up" website was intended to help organizations take "proactive steps today."

"We know that part of the Russian playbook is to use mis-, dis-, & malinformation (MDM) to manipulate & influence public opinion," Easterly tweeted last week, along with links to a recent CISA report offering "insight on how to identify & mitigate risk associated with influence operations."

