DHS outlines plan to secure border after Title 42 is lifted

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday outlined its plan to secure the southern border for when the pandemic-era public health policy Title 42 is lifted on May 23.

Driving the news: A federal court on Monday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from removing the order after several states filed a lawsuit to keep it in place, arguing that revoking it would "result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border."

Title 42 was first issued in March 2020, and it allows border authorities to turn migrants attempting to enter the U.S. back to Mexico or their home countries without the chance to seek asylum due to the public health crisis.

State of play: Senior administration officials told reporters that "if and when the court actually issues the [temporary restraining order]," DHS will comply with it, adding that "we are really disagreeing with the basic premise."

Officials did not specify what exactly will happen to the plan once the order is issued or whether the administration plans to appeal it.

DHS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a memo that, once Title 42 is removed, the administration expects that "migration levels will increase, as smugglers will seek to take advantage of and profit from vulnerable migrants."

What they're saying: The memo "details those efforts to ensure that we have an orderly, secure and well-managed border while continuing to treat people fairly and humanely," senior administration officials said.

The officials noted that DHS has been "actively" planning for the end of Title 42 ever since it was issued two years ago.

