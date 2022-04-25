Judge grants temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place
A judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order to keep the pandemic-era public health policy Title 42 in place, according to court documents.
Driving the news: "This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on," Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote on Twitter.
The big picture: Three states — Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana — sued the Biden administration earlier this month for rescinding Title 42, which was first issued in March 2020, using the pandemic as a reason for turning back migrants attempting to enter the U.S. without the chance to seek asylum.
- The attorneys general argued that revoking the controversial policy would "result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border," Schmitt said in a statement.
- More than a dozen states, mostly Republican-led, joined the lawsuit, CNN reports.
What they're saying: "I am so proud of the lawyers from our office who just got a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place. We will continue to fight the Biden administration's open border policies," Arizona's Attorney General wrote on Twitter.
