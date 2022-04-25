Judge grants temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place

A judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order to keep the pandemic-era public health policy Title 42 in place, according to court documents.

Driving the news: "This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on," Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote on Twitter.

The big picture: Three states — Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana — sued the Biden administration earlier this month for rescinding Title 42, which was first issued in March 2020, using the pandemic as a reason for turning back migrants attempting to enter the U.S. without the chance to seek asylum.

The attorneys general argued that revoking the controversial policy would "result in an unprecedented crisis at the United States southern border," Schmitt said in a statement.

More than a dozen states, mostly Republican-led, joined the lawsuit, CNN reports.

What they're saying: "I am so proud of the lawyers from our office who just got a Temporary Restraining Order to keep Title 42 in place. We will continue to fight the Biden administration's open border policies," Arizona's Attorney General wrote on Twitter.

Go deeper... Scoop: DHS chief concerned about lifting Title 42