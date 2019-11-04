The biggest reasons: A strong economy makes it easy to find other jobs. Politicization makes it harder for nominees to be confirmed by the Senate. And the difficulties dealing with the border crisis along with the White House’s singular focus on immigration has had an impact as well, according to former DHS officials.

A strong economy makes it easy to find other jobs. Politicization makes it harder for nominees to be confirmed by the Senate. And the difficulties dealing with the border crisis along with the White House’s singular focus on immigration has had an impact as well, according to former DHS officials. "[T]he WH’s constant mismanagement of the interagency policy making process is also a factor. Agency leaders never feel like they have command," a former administration official messaged.

The big picture: Trump focuses on DHS' role in immigration enforcement and policymaking. But the department was created with a broader mandate in response to 9/11. Its agencies fight terrorism, defend from cyberattacks, secure airports, enforce trade policy, physically protect public leaders and provide aid after natural disasters.

19 of 75 senior leadership positions are acting or vacant, according to the DHS website's last update on Oct. 30. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman Julie Kirchner also recently offered her resignation.

There are vacancies for deputy secretary, undersecretary for science and technology, and director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Office of the General Counsel are all led by acting leaders.

A lack of leadership only allows agencies to do the "status quo" and prevents big decisions from being made, said Ur Jaddou, former chief counsel to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Jaddou directs a project called DHS Watch run by America's Voice, a group that advocates a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Given new turbulence in the Middle East and Russia's past election interference, "[o]ur nation cannot afford a continued string of temporary, acting secretaries," Jeh Johnson, who served as DHS secretary under Barack Obama, wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Turnover happens in any administration, and some DHS subagencies have long struggled with hiring. But several former officials agreed — this isn't normal.

"Despite the Senate failing to confirm our nominees, all senior leadership positions have been filled on a permanent or acting capacity, and the Department continues to fulfill its mission to secure the homeland," a DHS spokesperson told Axios.

Behind the scenes: Jaddou said some take leadership roles at DHS "thinking they are ideologically capable of doing so," but "quickly find they are out of step" with Trump and senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Trump has publicly said he prefers acting secretaries, who don't have to go through Senate scrutiny, because it gives him "more flexibility."

The personnel problem isn't just at the top. Subagencies such as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have long had hiring issues due to low pay, a tight labor force and, for border patrol, the need to work in remote areas of the country.

With politicization under Trump, "it may be getting harder," a former DHS official said. ICE and CBP agents "get demonized from everyone. I’m sure that’s taking a toll."

The impact: