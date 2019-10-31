President Trump formalized his previously expected nomination of Chad Wolf as acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, mistakenly saying Wolf was already serving in the role when asked by a reporter.

Where it stands: Kevin McAleenan announced he was stepping down in October amid ongoing tensions with the White House. A DHS spokesperson told a pool reporter Friday that Wolf is currently the acting undersecretary for policy, while McAleenan continues to serve as acting secretary. McAleenan's tenure officially ended Thursday.