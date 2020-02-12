Deval Patrick drops out of 2020 presidential race

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday, thinning the Democratic field even further after the New Hampshire primary, CNN reports.

The big picture: Patrick was a late entrant to the race, announcing his candidacy in November and missing the filing deadlines for both Alabama and Arkansas. With less than three months to build momentum for the Iowa caucuses, he failed to make a splash in the polls and did not qualify for any debates.

