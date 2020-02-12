25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Deval Patrick drops out of 2020 presidential race

Ursula Perano

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday, thinning the Democratic field even further after the New Hampshire primary, CNN reports.

The big picture: Patrick was a late entrant to the race, announcing his candidacy in November and missing the filing deadlines for both Alabama and Arkansas. With less than three months to build momentum for the Iowa caucuses, he failed to make a splash in the polls and did not qualify for any debates.

Go deeper: Why Baby Yoda should scare Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Deval Patrick on the issues, in under 500 words

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Editor's Note: Patrick dropped out of the race on February 12th, 2020. Below is our original article on his candidacy.

Democrat Deval Patrick is a businessman and was the first black governor of Massachusetts. He has close personal ties to former President Obama and some of his closest advisers.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Andrew Yang qualifies for February debates

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The next Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 7 will fall after the Iowa caucuses, four days before the New Hampshire primary, ABC News reports.

The latest: Andrew Yang on Jan. 26 became the seventh Democrat to qualify for the February debate after polling above 5% in UNH/CNN's New Hampshire survey, his fourth qualifying poll.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Deval Patrick to unveil reparations as part of black economic agenda

Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick talks with voters in New Hampshire last month. (Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Deval Patrick supports developing a plan for the federal government to provide reparations to living descendants of slaves, a position he'll make clear as part of an economic platform for black Americans he's unveiling today, an aide tells Axios.

Driving the news: The former Massachusetts governor, one of only two non-white candidates remaining in the Democratic presidential primary, is rolling out his "Equity Agenda for Black Americans" on MLK Day. The proposals aim to close the racial gap in health care, education, and the economy. 

Go deeperArrowJan 20, 2020