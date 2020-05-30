55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Teenager killed after shots fired at protesters in Detroit

Detroit police during protests on Friday night. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

A 19-year-old man was killed on Friday night after shots were fired into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Detroit who were protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, per AP.

Details: The teenager was injured when shots were fired from an SUV about 11:30 p.m. and later died in hospital, reports MDN reports, which noted police were still looking for a suspect. Police said officers were not involved in the shooting, according to AP.

May 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Minnesota activates National Guard amid fallout from George Floyd death

A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

George Floyd, 46, moved to Minnesota to improve his life and become his "best self," but instead, he is dead because of Minneapolis police.

The latest: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and activated the state's National Guard in response to violent clashes over the past two days between police and protesters in the Twin Cities.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he spoke with George Floyd's family

President Trump in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Friday that he had spoken with the family of George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis who died after a police officer knelt on his neck on Monday.

Driving the news: Former Vice President Joe Biden said via livestream a few hours earlier that he, too, had spoken with Floyd's family. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee implored white Americans to consider systemic injustices against African Americans more broadly, Axios' Alexi McCammond reports.

14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr announces civil rights probe into death of George Floyd

Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office on May 28. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating if police officers involved in the death of George Floyd violated federal civil rights laws, Attorney General Bill Barr said on Friday.

Driving the news: Barr's statement came shortly after charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter were announced against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck on Monday. Floyd died after being taken to a hospital following the encounter.

