Detroit police officer accused of shooting 3 journalists with rubber bullets charged

A Detroit Police officer uses tear-gas on protesters during a demonstration in Detroit, Michigan, in late May. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

A Detroit police officer faces felony assault charges over allegations that he fired rubber pellets at three photojournalists covering a protest against police brutality in the city in May, the Detroit Free Press first reported Monday.

Details: MLive's Nicole Hester, 30, and the freelance Matthew Hatcher, 29, and Seth Herald, 28, each sustained injuries when Cpl. Daniel Debono, 32, allegedly fired on them while wearing press credentials and having identified themselves, per a statement from Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"The evidence shows that these three journalists were leaving the protest area and that there was almost no one else on the street where they were. They were a threat to no one. There are simply no explicable reasons why the alleged actions of this officer were taken."
— Statement by Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy

What we know: The photojournalists, who were covering protests triggered by the May 25 death of George Floyd, "had their hands up, asking to cross the street" during the incident early on May 31, the statement alleges.

  • Hester "sustained the most injuries to her face, neck, arms and legs," according to the statement. Hatcher's face and ribs were bruised, and he was left with a mark on his nose, while Herald’s wrist was wounded.
  • The Detroit Police Officers Association has yet to comment on the allegations, but the city's Police Chief James Craig told a news conference Monday that Debono was suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the department's investigation.
  • Each of Debono's charges carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 14,706,950— Total deaths: 609,971 — Total recoveries — 8,293,377Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 3,830,045 — Total deaths: 140,909 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. World: EU leaders reach historic deal on $857 billion recovery package — The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
ACLU sues Trump administration over Michael Cohen's imprisonment

Michael Cohen, Presidents Trump's former attorney, at his Park Avenue home in New York City in May before he was sent back to prison. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Trump administration "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" that's critical of President Trump, the organization announced via Twitter Monday night.

Details: The ACLU filed a petition against the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons earlier Monday on behalf of Cohen, calling for the release of Trump's former personal lawyer and for his return to home confinement.

EU leaders strike "historic" $857 billion coronavirus recovery deal

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a last roundtable discussion following a four days European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

European Union leaders agreed to a 750 billion-euro ($857 billion) post-pandemic economic recovery package, summit chair Charles Michel confirmed in a tweet early Tuesday local time, stating: "Deal!"

Why it matters: The historic agreement to have an emergency fund for 360 billion euros in low-interest loans and 390 billion euros in grants was reached by all 27 EU leaders after almost five days of intense negotiations in Brussels, Belgium.

