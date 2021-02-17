Sign up for our daily briefing

AllSpice Culinarium in Des Moines is moving to a massive new warehouse

Boxed spice sets from AllSpice in Des Moines. Photo: AllSpice

AllSpice in Des Moines' East Village recorded its "best year" ever in 2020, co-owner Rory Brown told Axios.

What's next: AllSpice is quadrupling its production space and moving to a 4,600-square-foot warehouse in Valley Junction near Fox Brewing and The Foundry this spring.

  • And Brown said they're looking at opening a new retail location in Waukee this year, based on the number of online orders that came from western-suburban customers.

The big picture: Warehouse leases, especially by third-party logistics companies, will continue steadily in 2021, according to a Q4 market report by CBRE.

  • 100,000 square-foot leases are a "dime a dozen," said Zach Schneckel, Property Research Director of CBRE and Hubbell Realty.
  • Zoom in: Des Moines, Iowa has a 4.4% vacancy rate.

👀 We'll be watching for who scoops up the Graham warehouse, a 540,000-square-foot project in Altoona; 60 acres of land at Des Moines' old Northridge Mall site, and Hubbell's 137,500-square-foot business park in Ankeny.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Jason ClayworthLinh Ta
Feb 16, 2021 - Axios Des Moines

Popularity of delivery apps soars in Des Moines despite restaurant struggles

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Companies like DoorDash have become popular in the Des Moines marketplace thanks to the pandemic.

The big picture: Sales through the delivery service have more than doubled since the pandemic hit about a year ago, per consumer analytics company Second Measure. But that doesn’t mean everything is rosy in the restaurant world.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hedge funds will be the villain at GameStop hearing

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The House Financial Services Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow on "recent market volatility involving GameStop stock and other stocks" to continue the whodunnit of the current state of financial markets, especially U.S. stocks.

What's happening: Chair Maxine Waters will question the CEOs of Reddit, Robinhood, Citadel Securities, Melvin Capital and Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty or u/DeepF--kingValue.

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

Democrats' very pricey, very small health care coverage expansion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office doesn't expect much from House Democrats' plan to temporarily expand health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

The big picture: According to CBO's estimates, Democrats' proposals would cover fewer than 2 million uninsured Americans — at a cumulative cost of over $50 billion.

