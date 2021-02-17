AllSpice Culinarium in Des Moines is moving to a massive new warehouse

AllSpice in Des Moines' East Village recorded its "best year" ever in 2020, co-owner Rory Brown told Axios.

What's next: AllSpice is quadrupling its production space and moving to a 4,600-square-foot warehouse in Valley Junction near Fox Brewing and The Foundry this spring.

And Brown said they're looking at opening a new retail location in Waukee this year, based on the number of online orders that came from western-suburban customers.

The big picture: Warehouse leases, especially by third-party logistics companies, will continue steadily in 2021, according to a Q4 market report by CBRE.

100,000 square-foot leases are a "dime a dozen," said Zach Schneckel, Property Research Director of CBRE and Hubbell Realty.

Zoom in: Des Moines, Iowa has a 4.4% vacancy rate.

👀 We'll be watching for who scoops up the Graham warehouse, a 540,000-square-foot project in Altoona; 60 acres of land at Des Moines' old Northridge Mall site, and Hubbell's 137,500-square-foot business park in Ankeny.

