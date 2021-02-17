AllSpice Culinarium in Des Moines is moving to a massive new warehouse

Sign up for our daily briefing
Boxed spice sets from AllSpice in Des Moines. Photo: AllSpice
AllSpice in Des Moines' East Village recorded its "best year" ever in 2020, co-owner Rory Brown told Axios.
What's next: AllSpice is quadrupling its production space and moving to a 4,600-square-foot warehouse in Valley Junction near Fox Brewing and The Foundry this spring.
- And Brown said they're looking at opening a new retail location in Waukee this year, based on the number of online orders that came from western-suburban customers.
The big picture: Warehouse leases, especially by third-party logistics companies, will continue steadily in 2021, according to a Q4 market report by CBRE.
- 100,000 square-foot leases are a "dime a dozen," said Zach Schneckel, Property Research Director of CBRE and Hubbell Realty.
- Zoom in: Des Moines, Iowa has a 4.4% vacancy rate.
👀 We'll be watching for who scoops up the Graham warehouse, a 540,000-square-foot project in Altoona; 60 acres of land at Des Moines' old Northridge Mall site, and Hubbell's 137,500-square-foot business park in Ankeny.
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.