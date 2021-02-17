Why Des Moines' green goal is "historic"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Des Moines city leaders are calling their recent commitment to carbon-free electricity historic — but at least 170 other cities have also embraced such goals.
How it's different: Des Moines’ goal goes a step beyond the others with a commitment to completely divorce itself from fossil fuel electricity by 2035.
- It also doesn’t rely on offsetting fossil-fuel use through the purchase of renewable energy credits, utilized when renewable energy systems are not generating electricity.
- Electricity will need to come directly from traceable, renewable resources and be generated locally.
💡 Be smart: It means DSM must act strategically in energy planning and development, including...
- A plan for energy storage during times when renewable sources are unavailable.
- Reducing electricity usage during peak times.
- Considering new technologies like electric vehicles and grid-interactive buildings, which use smart technology to optimize energy use.
The bottom line: If you think that issues linked to electricity supply won't affect you, just look at what's happening in Texas.
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.