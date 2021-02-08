Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Des Moines eyes Google Fiber partnership

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Des Moines city leaders are in talks with several companies, including Google Fiber, to bring residents and businesses better internet, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Internet accessibility has been a priority for years and has become more urgent amid a pandemic that requires large swaths of the population to complete their work and schooling from home.

What's happening: Google Fiber approached Des Moines about a partnership, similar to its plan to make West Des Moines into Iowa's first "Google Fiber City," Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders told Axios.

  • Google Fiber — the company's fiber-optic broadband internet service — is only in 11 U.S. cities so far. (Seven others have Fiber Webpass.)
  • Teaming up would mean providing residents and businesses with super-fast, reliable internet service at a competitive cost — currently advertised at $70 a month for West Des Moines residents.

The state of play: Des Moines is still in the "early discovery phase" but is interested in a provider that makes a private investment in infrastructure so there would be no need to cough up public dollars, Sanders said.

  • Des Moines is also in contact with MetroNet, which recently started construction of a fiber optic network for Clive.
  • The city would like to reach an agreement by this spring.

Of note: Des Moines is using key three criteria in assessing providers:

  • Citywide access.
  • Affordability.
  • Education to help residents learn how to use and understand the technology.

What to watch: Des Moines is closely eyeing the West Des Moines project to avoid the legal challenges its suburban peer is encountering.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Elon Musk funds $100 million contest for carbon removal

Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Awards ceremony on Dec. 1, 2000. Photo: Britta Pedersen / Pool / AFP

Elon Musk is funding a $100 million innovation contest to identify effective and economical ways to remove and store carbon dioxide.

Why it matters: An innovation contest with a nine figure award could help encourage the development of new ways to approach what scientists increasingly agree is one of the most vital ways to address climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

No matter how hard you squint, or what angle you look at it from, the coronavirus vaccines are a triumph. They are saving lives today; they will help end this pandemic eventually; and they will pay scientific dividends for generations.

The big picture: The pandemic isn’t over. There are still big threats ahead of us and big problems to solve. But for all the things that have gone wrong over the past year, the vaccines themselves have shattered even the most ambitious expectations.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Roughly 32 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the CDC. A little less than one-third of that group has gotten both doses.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to get as many shots into as many arms as quickly as possible — the key not only to saving lives today, but to containing the pandemic and heading off the spread of more dangerous variants of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!