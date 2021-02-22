Two public electric car charging stations would be built under a proposal that goes before the Des Moines City Council this evening.

Why it matters: They would be the first charging stations in city-owned garages, at 9th and Locust Streets and Fourth Street and Grand Avenue.Construction would be phased in over the next two years.

An additional 11 electric cars would also be purchased for city operations, under a separate proposal to be reviewed tonight.

The city added its first four 100% electric cars to the city fleet in 2019.

DART added 11 electric buses to its fleet last year.

By the numbers: The new cars will cost about $25,000 each.

The charging stations will cost an estimated $103,420, with as much as $30,000 paid through a grant program.

This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.