Suspect fatally shot after Denver area "killing spree" leaves 4 dead

Rebecca Falconer

Police stand outside the Belmar shopping center where they say the suspect in a Monday shooting spree that claimed five lives was shot and killed on in Lakewood, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Denver-area shootings have left at least four people dead and three others wounded, including a police officer, authorities said late Monday.

What we know: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirmed at a news conference that the sole suspect died after the "killing spree" during a shootout with officers in the city of Lakewood, in the greater Denver metropolitan area.

Zoom in: "There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver," Pazen said.

  • The shootings began just after 5 p.m. in central Denver, when the shooter killed two women and wounded one man, according to police.
  • Another man was fatally shot nearby and a gun was again fired at a third location, but no injuries were reported.
  • Police then pursued a vehicle with the suspect inside, before the suspect died in the gunfire exchange, per Pazon.

The bottom line: Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero told the news conference there was no additional "safety concern to the community."

  • "This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Pazen said.

What to watch: Police were still investigating a motive for the shootings and have yet to publicly identify the suspect.

The big picture: Several mass shootings have taken place in Colorado since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre — including one at a Boulder grocery store last March, which left 10 people dead.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

LAPD use of deadly force under scrutiny after teen shot by stray bullet

A makeshift memorial on Tuesday for Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old girl who was killed by a police stray bullet at a Burlington coat factory in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Police Department released video and audio footage on Monday showing events that led to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl by an officer firing at a suspect in a store last week.

Why it matters: Last Thursday's shooting of Valentina Orellana-Peralta at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, whose death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest, has reignited "intense debate" in L.A. about the police role in "keeping communities safe," the New York Times notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Riot Games agrees to pay $100M in gender discrimination lawsuit

The Riot Games logo is displayed at a 2019 event in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Wojciech Wandzel/Riot Games Inc. via Getty Images

Riot Games has agreed to settle a 2018 gender discrimination lawsuit for $100 million, the "League of Legends" giant and Californian agencies announced Monday evening.

By the numbers: Under the agreement, $80 million would be set aside for hundreds of women who are current and former employees in the California class-action lawsuit, according to statements by both parties.

Rebecca Falconer, Andrew Freedman
Updated 5 hours ago - Science

Winter storms lash Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Heavy snows and frigid temperatures were plaguing the West Monday, forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close, with travel warnings issued in the snow-lashed Sierra Nevada.

Threat level: The National Weather Service said significant snowfall hit West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with record cold weather in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

