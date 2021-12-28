Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Police stand outside the Belmar shopping center where they say the suspect in a Monday shooting spree that claimed five lives was shot and killed on in Lakewood, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Denver-area shootings have left at least four people dead and three others wounded, including a police officer, authorities said late Monday.
What we know: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirmed at a news conference that the sole suspect died after the "killing spree" during a shootout with officers in the city of Lakewood, in the greater Denver metropolitan area.
Zoom in: "There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver," Pazen said.
- The shootings began just after 5 p.m. in central Denver, when the shooter killed two women and wounded one man, according to police.
- Another man was fatally shot nearby and a gun was again fired at a third location, but no injuries were reported.
- Police then pursued a vehicle with the suspect inside, before the suspect died in the gunfire exchange, per Pazon.
The bottom line: Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero told the news conference there was no additional "safety concern to the community."
- "This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Pazen said.
What to watch: Police were still investigating a motive for the shootings and have yet to publicly identify the suspect.
The big picture: Several mass shootings have taken place in Colorado since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre — including one at a Boulder grocery store last March, which left 10 people dead.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.