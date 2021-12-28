Denver-area shootings have left at least four people dead and three others wounded, including a police officer, authorities said late Monday.

What we know: Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen confirmed at a news conference that the sole suspect died after the "killing spree" during a shootout with officers in the city of Lakewood, in the greater Denver metropolitan area.

Zoom in: "There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver," Pazen said.

The shootings began just after 5 p.m. in central Denver, when the shooter killed two women and wounded one man, according to police.

Another man was fatally shot nearby and a gun was again fired at a third location, but no injuries were reported.

Police then pursued a vehicle with the suspect inside, before the suspect died in the gunfire exchange, per Pazon.

The bottom line: Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero told the news conference there was no additional "safety concern to the community."

"This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Pazen said.

What to watch: Police were still investigating a motive for the shootings and have yet to publicly identify the suspect.

The big picture: Several mass shootings have taken place in Colorado since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre — including one at a Boulder grocery store last March, which left 10 people dead.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.