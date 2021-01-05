Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Progressives plot 11th-hour Trump impeachment over Georgia call

President Trump heading to campaign in Georgia for the two U.S. Senate runoffs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump may have little more than two weeks left in office, but House Democrats are talking about impeaching him — again.

Why it matters: The party is split over how to respond to his phone call asking the Georgia secretary of state to change his state’s vote totals. Progressives including Ilhan Omar are talking another impeachment, while others such as Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) favor a lesser move like censure. The ticking clock factors into both approaches.

Driving the news: Omar (D-Minn.) said Monday night she wants to impeach the president because he and his allies have become “more emboldened” by not being held accountable.

  • “The Constitution does not make exceptions for the amount of time the president has left in office, or the popular support they have,” Omar wrote in a statement. “And we cannot either.”
  • Fellow progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told reporters today: “If it was up to me, there would be articles on the floor quite quickly.”

Johnson plans on Tuesday to introduce a resolution censuring the president, saying the call is “a violation of state and federal law.” 

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios it was “borderline criminal,” but there’s not enough time for an impeachment hearing. “We’re not happy, but we’ll leave it to other officials,” he said.
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said “any other president” would be impeached but, “we’ve got the virus and public health to take care of.”

The bottom line: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), head of the House Democratic Caucus, said: “We’re not looking backward; we’re looking forward.”

Go deeper

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Impeachable offense": Democrats react to Trump's Georgia call

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Leading Democrats accused President Trump Sunday of corruption, "abuse of power" and committing an "impeachable offense" for urging Georgia's Republican Secretary of State in a phone call to overturn Joe Biden's election win.

Why it matters: Trump was impeached by House Democrats in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, before being acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia secretary of state says Trump could face probe over taped election call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate a phone call Saturday during which President Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn President-elect Biden's victory in the state.

The big picture: Raffensperger said his own office is not likely to investigate the matter because Trump has also recently spoken with the office’s chief investigator, which may present a conflict of interest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
Jan 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump to give Reps. Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes Presidential Medal of Freedom

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan (L) and Devin Nunes at Congress. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump is expected to give Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) the Presidential Medal of Freedom, three sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: These key Trump allies both played crucial roles during Trump's impeachment hearings. Nunes, who's expected to get his medal Monday, launched a fierce attack on Democrats at Trump's impeachment hearing that helped set the stage for the GOP argument that it was partisan and unfair and an extension of the 2016 Russia investigation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow