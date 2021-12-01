Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Democrats pushing Biden to suspend federal gas tax

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Centrist Democrats are pushing President Biden to suspend the federal gas tax as a way of showing concern about inflation.

Why it matters: It's the strongest response yet from Democrats as Republicans make inflation a key part of their 2022 campaign messaging — but so far it's largely coming from candidates, not party leaders in Washington.

  • Historically, opponents of the federal gas tax have argued it's regressive and disproportionately impacts the poor and middle class, as well as people living in rural parts of the country.
  • Now, supply chain disruptions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic economy have led to higher consumer prices across the country on things like food, gas and holiday gifts.

Driving the news: Just before the Thanksgiving recess, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) encouraged suspending the gas tax to help "hurting working families" in Iowa.

  • She's running for U.S. Senate next year against Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, and was one of the House Democratic candidates who won in 2018 and helped her party take back that chamber of Congress.
  • Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida, a former Republican now seeking his state's governorship as a Democrat. He called for a temporary end to the gas tax as a way to curb inflation's effects on Floridians.
  • Similarly, Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) — who lost re-election last cycle and now is seeking the governorship in South Carolina — asked the state's General Assembly to end the gas tax until the end of the fiscal year.
  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) have introduced bills to address U.S. supply chain issues, although neither includes a gas-tax holiday.

What they're saying: "It’s a common-sense step to put more money in people’s pockets without jeopardizing infrastructure projects," Cunningham said in a tweet praising Crist for supporting the same measure in Florida.

The big picture: Democrats can’t ignore this thorny economic issue and have to figure out a way to talk about it without adding blame to their own party — and president.

  • Biden's approval rating has sunk to new lows as concerns about inflation rise: 42% in a recent NPR/Marist poll.
  • Press secretary Jen Psaki and others within the White House have continued to place the blame on the coronavirus pandemic.

The backdrop: The president repeatedly opposed increasing the gas tax to pay for his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package recently signed into law.

  • Top progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), as well as leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, did the same.
  • Biden's also announced he won't increase taxes on anyone earning under $400,000 — including the gas tax.

The other side: Republican state lawmakers in New York have urged Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to end the state's gas tax to temper gas prices.

  • In May, Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) introduced a bill to end the federal gas tax for at least six months after the bill's passage. It hasn't gone anywhere.
  • The Republicans' Senate campaign arm ran a new ad against Democrats over the Thanksgiving holiday focusing on the increasing cost of gas and other goods.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 29, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Oil-and-gas leasing plan shows climate agenda's limits

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The big policy news over the break was the Interior Department's Black Friday release of its review of oil-and-gas leasing policy.

Catch up fast: The long-awaited document recommends higher royalty rates, bidding costs and rental costs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
15 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver takes steps to cut greenhouse gases from commercial buildings

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Denver is rapidly moving toward electrifying buildings and homes by eliminating gas ranges and fireplaces.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week that will require large office and apartment buildings to use solar power and switch to electric and water heating systems by 2030.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Nov 29, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi announces bid for New York governor

Rep. Tom Suozzi speaking outside of Congress in December 2020. Photo: Cheriss May/Getty Images

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) announced Monday he will run for governor of New York in 2022.

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: Suozzi’s announcement makes him the 18th House Democrat to announce he will not seek re-election. It comes as Democrats are increasingly concerned about their prospects of keeping the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow